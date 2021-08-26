Danielle Metz: DOD to Revamp IT Portfolio Management Framework

Danielle Metz DCIO for Info Enterprise Department of Defense

Danielle Metz, deputy chief information officer for information enterprise at the Department of Defense, said that DOD will implement a data-driven information technology portfolio management approach in a move to ensure that funds are aligned with IT investment decisions. Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

She provided an overview of the department's effort to improve its IT decision-making process at an Advanced Technology Academic Research Center-hosted event Tuesday.

Metz noted that the updated framework will allow the DOD CIO to identity non-compliant systems and what budget categories support those platforms that do not comply with current IT strategies and policies.

“We are developing metrics and targets to track the improvement of data sources that are critical as supporting this framework," she added.

GovCon Wire, sister site of ExecutiveGov, will host a Sept. 1 virtual forum on initiatives to transform the federal IT infrastructure. Join the “IT Modernization and Transformation” to hear from government and GovCon executives as they give their perspectives on this timely topic.