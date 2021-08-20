DOE Awards $61M in Research Funding for Quantum Internet, Device Development; Secretary Jennifer Granholm Quoted

Quantum Information Science Projects

The Department of Energy has set aside $61 million research funding for the development of quantum internet building blocks and quantum network testbeds, and for efforts to ensure U.S. competitiveness in quantum information science.

DOE said Thursday $30 million will go to five Nanoscale Science Research Centers to fund infrastructure and capability development in support of nanoscience-based research while $6 million will be provided to scientists working on continental-scale quantum internet and quantum network traffic devices.

The remaining $25 million will support activities focused on regional-scale quantum network testbeds. Research, design, development and demonstration efforts will be conducted as part of the funding.

“Harnessing the quantum world will create new forms of computers and accelerate our ability to process information and tackle complex problems like climate change,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The DOE Office of Science conducted a competitive peer review to select research projects under its Funding Opportunity Announcements.