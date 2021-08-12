Unanet

DOE Invests in Clean Energy-Power Grid Integration

Angeline Leishman August 12, 2021 Contract Awards, News

DOE Invests in Clean Energy-Power Grid Integration
Clean Energy Sources

The Department of Energy has awarded $45 million to multiple projects aimed at driving the integration of clean energy sources into the U.S. power grid system. DOE said Wednesday that the grants include $25 million for the creation of a public-private consortium to pursue grid-forming inverter technologies.

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the Electric Power Research Institute and the University of Washington will oversee the industry-wide consortium that will explore the potential of inverter-based energy sources, such as solar power, to restart an electric grid.

GridBright and the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania will receive $6 million for two projects that will focus on designing a sensor technology to help utilities determine the amount of renewable energy that solar photovoltaic installations generate for commercial and residential purposes.

DOE added that the remaining $14 million will go toward nine projects to accelerate the commercialization of a solar heat system and other hardware that can help power the grid with clean energy resources.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Adam Tarsi

Adam Tarsi: DOD’s Mobile Autonomous Indoor Capabilities Challenge Seeks to Showcase Military AI Innovations

The Department of Defense, Israel Ministry of Defense and Merage Institute will be hosting an indoor autonomous maneuver technologies challenge intended to advance never-before-seen innovations that will benefit the military and law enforcement tactical operators. The Mobile Standoff Autonomous Indoor Capabilities challenge will consist of five minichallenges, three of which are virtual while the other two will be physical activities. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved