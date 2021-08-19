DOE Issues Progress Report on Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Initiative

Cybersecurity Initiative

The Department of Energy announced several efforts that have been initiated since the launch of the Biden administration’s Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Initiative in April.

DOE said Monday some of those efforts include the introduction of the 100-day Electricity Subsector Action Plan, adoption of technologies by at least 150 electric utilities to further enhance the security of ICS and operational technologies and creation of a set of evaluation considerations for ICS monitoring technologies.

The department added that it is working with the Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council to further advance the administration’s initiative and is providing analytical and technical support to smaller utilities in an effort to provide them financial assistance needed to field ICS/OT monitoring technologies, offer training to utility workers and conduct risk assessments.

DOE also released an updated version of the Cybersecurity Capability Maturity Model to help utilities evaluate and improve the cybersecurity of their operational and information technology infrastructure.

