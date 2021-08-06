DOE to Finance AI-Driven Research Projects on Environmental, Material Science; Barbara Helland Quoted

Department of Energy

The Department of Energy will invest $15.1 million in three research efforts that will use artificial intelligence to tackle environmental and materials science topics.

DOE said Thursday these projects will produce simulations from multi-tiered data to support research on gulf coastal flooding, new materials and distributed computing infrastructures.

“Collaborations between scientific disciplines, like those created through this program, pave the way for the future of scientific discovery by combining diverse knowledge, skills and tools in new ways to approach a variety of critical problems,” said Barbara Helland, associate director of science for advanced scientific computing research at DOE.

The first project will use AI to develop strategies for mitigating gulf coastal floods. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory will work with the University of Texas – Austin, the University of Notre Dame and Louisiana State University on this project.

The second project, with the participation of the University of Connecticut and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, will apply AI techniques to produce and test new, uniquely designed materials for use in energy storage technologies and sensors.

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Argonne National Laboratory and University of Southern California will test the performance of distributed computing infrastructures under the third project.