10 DOE-Backed Projects Target Energy Efficiency in Microelectronic Tech Production

Microelectronic Tech Production

The Department of Energy has selected 10 projects to receive $54 million over three years to develop energy-efficiency approaches for designing and manufacturing microelectronic products.

DOE said Wednesday that national laboratories will conduct the research and development efforts with partners in the commercial and academic sectors.

The projects will focus on exploring ultralow-power electronics, computing architectures derived from the design of the human brain and low-temperature, nanoscale and quantum sensors.

With the digital revolution that saw the trend of shrinking microelectronic devices, energy R&D investments that would support such technologies are needed to sustain energy efficiency, DOE noted.

The department chose the peer-reviewed projects under its “Microelectronics Co-Design Research" announcement and plans to initially obligate fiscal year 2021 funds amounting to $18 million.