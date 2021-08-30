DOJ Unveils Cyber Fellowship Program; Lisa Monaco Quoted

Lisa Monaco Deputy Attorney General DOJ

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco has announced a new fellowship program at the Department of Justice meant to train and build a pool of attorneys and prosecutors that could handle cybersecurity cases. The establishment of the program is one of the recommendations from a cyber review that Monaco ordered in May.

Under the three-year Cyber Fellowship program, the selected attorneys will have a chance to conduct investigations and prosecute ransomware attacks, state-sponsored cyberthreats, transnational criminal groups and use of cryptocurrency to fund cybercrimes, DOJ said Friday.

“We need to develop the next generation of prosecutors with the training and experience necessary to combat the next generation of cyber threats. This Fellowship gives attorneys a unique opportunity to gain the well-rounded experience they need to tackle the full range of those threats,” Monaco said.

The program will be based in Washington, D.C., and all incoming fellows must have a Top Secret security clearance. DOJ will accept applications for the Cyber Fellowship program’s first track via the Honors Program application portal through Sept. 8.

