FCC Unveils Mobile Broadband Map; Jessica Rosenworcel Quoted

Jane Edwards August 10, 2021 News, Technology

Jessica Rosenworcel Acting Chairwoman FCC

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has unveiled a map showing 4G LTE broadband data and voice mobile coverage in the U.S. as of May 15.

“Today’s new map represents progress in our efforts to implement the Broadband DATA Act and build next-generation broadband maps that can help to connect 100 percent of Americans,” Jessica Rosenworcel, acting chairwoman of FCC, said in a statement published Friday.

The commission said wireless communications providers AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and US Cellular voluntarily submitted the data via the FCC Form 477. 

“Using improved systems and data, we can provide better information about where broadband service is and is not across the country,” Rosenworcel added.

The Broadband Data Task Force spearheaded work on the map, which will enable consumers and other users to conduct search and determine locations where they can use wireless data or receive calls.

