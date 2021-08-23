Dewberry Promotes Lauren Hite, Audrey Rhoads, Heather Kircher, Caroline Whitehead to New Roles in Federal Marketing Team

Dewberry

Dewberry announced on Monday that the company has promoted Lauren Hite, Heather Kircher, Caroline Whitehead and Audrey Rhoads within its federal practice to new roles. Dewberry has made the following executive moves for these executives:

Heather Kircher has been promoted to marketing technical writing and Special Initiatives manager.

Caroline Whitehead has been promoted to federal marketing manager of Research and Analytics

Lauren Hite has been promoted to federal marketing director.

Audrey Rhoads has been promoted to federal marketing manager of Operations.

With more than 17 years of experience and nearly ten with Dewberry, Lauren Hite will be responsible for enhancing the company’s federal marketing strategies and tactics, and leading federal marketing campaigns, including the firm’s mentor protégé program. Hite will support the firm in mining task orders under its existing indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contracts.

Heather Kircher’s new role will utilize her more than 25 years of experience, including the last 12 with Dewberry, where she will be responsible for staying up-to-date on best practices, federal standards, and industry trends, including technology applications to adapt to a dynamic market. She will also serve as technical author and editor for Dewberry’s high-priority federal captures.

In addition, Audrey Rhoads has more than 20 years of experience and has spent the last two years with Dewberry. Rhoads will support the firm’s federal pipeline development, strategy execution, and resource management for federal captures in her new role with the company. She also supports the alternative delivery success for federal projects and manages the federal marketing team.

Caroline Whitehead has nearly 23 years of experience and has been with Dewberry since 2012. In her new role, she will focus on market research, funding, and legislative impacts to enhance the firm’s strategic approach to winning federal contracts.