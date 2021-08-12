Gen. John Hyten: DOD Considers Sensors for Missile Threat Detection No. 1 Capability

Gen. John Hyten Vice Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff

Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a two-time Wash100 Award winner, said the Department of Defense (DOD) needs sensors that can detect missile threats worldwide, DOD News reported Wednesday.

"I would like to have overhead sensors that see everything, characterize everything that goes on on this planet, from a missile perspective, all the time, everywhere. That's the one capability I would like to have because you have to be able to see it to do anything about it,” Hyten said Wednesday at a symposium.

He said the Space Development Agency (SDA) and the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) are building a space layer architecture. He cited joint fires, integrated air and missile defense, joint command and control, contested logistics and information advantage as “functional battles” priorities.

Hyten told event attendees that industry should speed up efforts to address the challenges posed by Russia and China. He added that the Joint Requirements Oversight Council will hold an industry day at a classified level to discuss the urgent defense capabilities the Pentagon needs from the commercial sector.

