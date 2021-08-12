Unanet

Gen. John Hyten: DOD Considers Sensors for Missile Threat Detection No. 1 Capability

Jane Edwards August 12, 2021 News, Technology

Gen. John Hyten: DOD Considers Sensors for Missile Threat Detection No. 1 Capability
Gen. John Hyten Vice Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff

Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a two-time Wash100 Award winner, said the Department of Defense (DOD) needs sensors that can detect missile threats worldwide, DOD News reported Wednesday.

"I would like to have overhead sensors that see everything, characterize everything that goes on on this planet, from a missile perspective, all the time, everywhere. That's the one capability I would like to have because you have to be able to see it to do anything about it,” Hyten said Wednesday at a symposium.

He said the Space Development Agency (SDA) and the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) are building a space layer architecture. He cited joint fires, integrated air and missile defense, joint command and control, contested logistics and information advantage as “functional battles” priorities.

Hyten told event attendees that industry should speed up efforts to address the challenges posed by Russia and China. He added that the Joint Requirements Oversight Council will hold an industry day at a classified level to discuss the urgent defense capabilities the Pentagon needs from the commercial sector.

Space Acquisition Forum

GovCon Wire, sister site of ExecutiveGov, will hold its Space Acquisition Forum on Sept. 14, featuring defense officials who will give their perspectives on military acquisition reform and modernization issues. Visit the GovCon Wire Events page to register for the virtual forum.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Adam Tarsi

Adam Tarsi: DOD’s Mobile Autonomous Indoor Capabilities Challenge Seeks to Showcase Military AI Innovations

The Department of Defense, Israel Ministry of Defense and Merage Institute will be hosting an indoor autonomous maneuver technologies challenge intended to advance never-before-seen innovations that will benefit the military and law enforcement tactical operators. The Mobile Standoff Autonomous Indoor Capabilities challenge will consist of five minichallenges, three of which are virtual while the other two will be physical activities. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved