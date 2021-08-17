Unanet

GRSi Secures 5-Year NIH Biomedical Tech Support Contract

Angeline Leishman August 17, 2021 Contract Awards, News, Technology

GRSi has secured a potential five-year, $12 million contract to provide technical support services to a National Institutes of Health organization focused on exploring biomedical technology.

Bethesda, Maryland-based GRSi said Monday it will perform enterprise engineering work for the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB).

The information technology company will also secure NBIB systems, provide service desk support to the institute and ensure continuous operations for the agency's scientific mission.

The NIBIB contract comes less than one week after GSRi announced a $32 million contract to provide infrastructure design, application development, cybersecurity and other IT services to the NIH Office of the Director.

