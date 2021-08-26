2 Congressmen Propose Bill on Special Emergency Reimbursement for Contractors

Capitol Hill

Reps. Anthony Brown, D-Md., and Rob Wittman, R-Va., have introduced legislation that would authorize the Department of Defense (DOD) to reimburse contractors if a disaster prevents them from performing on-site work.

The Just In Case Act would give the defense secretary authority to use discretion in making special emergency reimbursements, Brown’s office said Tuesday.

This proposed bill is similar to a Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act provision that offers federal contractors an opportunity to reclaim costs of providing paid leave to employees who could not access a government facility or telework due to pandemic-related restrictions.

“When COVID-19 struck, it revealed the difficulties federal contractors face when their work is disrupted by newly imposed restrictions. After much difficulty, Section 3610 of the CARES Act solved this issue by allowing federal contractors to be reimbursed for offsite work,” said Wittman.

“Ensuring continuity and resiliency within our broader defense workforce is essential to our national security and heading off threats to our homeland and citizens,” Brown noted.