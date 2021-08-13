House Panel Asks Chris Inglis to Help Clarify Roles of Federal Cybersecurity Leaders

Chris Inglis National Cyber Director

The House Homeland Security Committee has asked National Cyber Director Chris Inglis to help clarify the roles and responsibilities of federal cybersecurity leaders and how he will ensure coordination across his office, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the office of deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology to address cyber-related challenges facing the country.

The lawmakers wrote a letter to Inglis Wednesday asking him to provide an overview of how his office will complement CISA’s statutory roles to coordinate efforts of protecting federal networks and U.S. critical infrastructure.

Inglis should describe his responsibilities and how they differ from the role of the director of CISA and the DNSACET. He also should explain how he plans to perform his duties to coordinate with private sector leaders on issues related to cybersecurity and emerging technologies in collaboration with the head of CISA in compliance with the National Defense Authorization Act of fiscal year 2021.

Inglis should respond to the letter no later than Sept. 10th.

The letter was signed by Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.; John Katko, R-N.Y.; Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y.; and Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y. Thompson and Katko respectively serve as chairman and ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee. Clarke chairs the House Homeland Security’s cybersecurity infrastructure protection and innovation subcommittee, where Garbarino serves as ranking member.

ExecutiveBiz, sister site of GovConDaily and part of the Executive Mosaic digital media umbrella, will host a virtual event about securing the supply chain on Oct. 26. Visit ExecutiveBiz.com to sign up for the “Supply Chain Cybersecurity: Revelations and Innovations” event.