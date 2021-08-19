Unanet

Jay Bonci Assumes CTO Role With U.S. Air Force

Mary-Louise Hoffman August 19, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Jay Bonci, a 14-year veteran of Akamai Technologies, has started his new work as chief technology officer at the Department of the Air Force.

“My part of the mission is to empower and accelerate those on the ground by providing a cohesive enterprise architecture and service delivery strategy," Bonci wrote Tuesday in a LinkedIn post announcing his 

The new DAF CTO said he believes the department needs to identify a solid digital foundation that could support commodity information technology functions and weapon systems throughout the department.

He will be responsible for overseeing technology programs for the Air Force and Space Force in his new position and will work within the department's Office of the Chief Information Officer.

Bonci most recently served as senior director of public sector engineering at Akamai. Before that, he was director of the company's managed content delivery network offering for the government sector for more than five years and also held software engineering roles during his career there.

