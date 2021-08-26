John Sherman: Release of New DOD Cloud Solicitation Still on Schedule

John Sherman Acting CIO DOD

John Sherman, acting chief information officer at the Department of Defense (DOD), has maintained that the contract replacement for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud contracting program is still on schedule and that the DOD plans to announce awards in April 2022, C4ISRNET reported Thursday.

“We remain on schedule to get out … our [Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability] solicitation on or about 15 October in just a couple of months,” the Pentagon’s top information technology official remarked during an event.

2025 is the anticipated date when a full and open competition for contract awards will be held, according to Sherman.

“The Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability … [is] a fundamental pillar of how we’re supporting what [Joint All-Domain Command and Control] is going to become. This has been an urgent and unmet requirement to have those enterprise cloud capabilities at all three security levels," said Sherman.

JWCC is expected to be a multibillion-dollar program with several contractors. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will have a potential five-year performance period.