Kevin Stine: NIST to Update Cybersecurity Practices for President Biden’s EO

Nichols Martin August 20, 2021 News, Technology

Kevin Stine, chief cybersecurity adviser for the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), said the agency will work over the next months to deliver what is required by President Biden's executive order on cybersecurity amid the strict timelines, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Stine said NIST will gather feedback and work to improve cybersecurity resources as federal agencies implement new guidelines for critical software in alignment with the EO.

“We’re going to produce better tools — we collectively as a community with heavy industry participation here — refine development methodologies in an iterative manner so we can continuously improve those," he said.

NIST developed a definition of critical software in June and provided corresponding security practices the next month. Biden signed the executive order in May.

Agencies now have about two months to identify 12 different types of on-premise critical software and a year to implement NIST's corresponding security measures.

