Lt. Col. Kristin Saling: Army Employs AI, Automation in Talent Management Efforts

Lt. Col. Kristin Saling Acting Director Army People Analytics

Lt. Col. Kristin Saling, chief analytics officer and acting director of the Army People Analytics, said the service uses artificial intelligence in a number of ways and one is using natural language processing and optical character recognition to process large volumes of paper documents to collect data and further develop algorithms.

She told Forbes in an interview published Saturday how the Army uses AI to support its talent management efforts.

“We’re also reading in and batching tons of occupational survey information to develop robust job competency models we can use to make recommendations in our marketplace,” Saling said. “On the other end, we’re leveraging machine learning models to predict attrition and performance for targeted retention incentives.”

Saling discussed how the Army uses robotic process automation in talent management and personnel processes and how it works to identify problem areas through process and data mapping before kicking off cognitive technology and automation projects.

She cited the “availability of good data” as one of the challenges when it comes to advancing AI and machine learning in the public sector.

Saling also talked about the Studies to Assess Readiness and Resilience in Service members or the STARRS program and the AI Scholars education initiative established by the Army AI Integration Center.