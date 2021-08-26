Unanet

Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein: Space Systems Command Adopts Digital Engineering

Nichols Martin August 26, 2021 News, Technology

Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein Commander SSC

Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, who leads the recently launched Space Systems Command, said SSC will capitalize on digital engineering as it develops technologies, National Defense Magazine reported Wednesday.

Digital models allow technology developers to virtually trial a system across design, assembly, testing and maintenance. The SSC commander spoke at this year's Space Symposium about SSC's use of this approach.

Guetlein said the U.S. Space Force's Space Warfighting Analysis Center is sharing simulation models to help industry partners understand potential challenges to systems being developed.

He noted that SSC will continue to implement an integrated, consistent architecture for digital model sharing. SSC stood up on Aug. 13th as USSF's second field command and now leads the service's technology development activities.

