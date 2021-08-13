Unanet

MDA Director Jon Hill: AI Can Help Military Address Information Gap in Testing

Nichols Martin August 13, 2021 Artificial Intelligence, News

MDA Director Jon Hill: AI Can Help Military Address Information Gap in Testing
Vice Adm. Jon Hill Director MDA

Vice Adm. Jon Hill, director of the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), said artificial intelligence can help the military process the large amount of missile testing information that humans cannot handle alone, DOD News reported Thursday.

Hill said at the Space and Missile Defense Symposium in Huntsville, Alabama, that MDA is now looking into how AI can detect and track targets, perform command and control activities and support target engagements.

"You start to see areas where you can improve algorithms and how you do that detect-control-engage sequence," Hill said.

The MDA director said he wants to have discussions on how current science and technology can help the military simplify an operator's job and engage targets.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

IoBT CRA

Army Research Lab Launches Virtual Testing Ground for Emerging Capabilities; Stephen Russell Quoted

The U.S. Army Research Laboratory (ARL) has launched a virtual testing ground that supports simultaneous experimentation of emerging technologies across different sites in the U.S. The facility provides an architecture where personnel can connect to highly distributed testbeds, shortening the duration a research innovation leaves the laboratory for an experiment field from weeks to hours, the Army said Thursday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved