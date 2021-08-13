MDA Director Jon Hill: AI Can Help Military Address Information Gap in Testing

Vice Adm. Jon Hill Director MDA

Vice Adm. Jon Hill, director of the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), said artificial intelligence can help the military process the large amount of missile testing information that humans cannot handle alone, DOD News reported Thursday.

Hill said at the Space and Missile Defense Symposium in Huntsville, Alabama, that MDA is now looking into how AI can detect and track targets, perform command and control activities and support target engagements.

"You start to see areas where you can improve algorithms and how you do that detect-control-engage sequence," Hill said.

The MDA director said he wants to have discussions on how current science and technology can help the military simplify an operator's job and engage targets.