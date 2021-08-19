Mitre Unveils Action Plan to Strengthen Biopharma Industrial Base; Monique Mansoura Quoted

Biopharma Industrial Base

Mitre has released an action plan outlining policy, financing and program recommendations to sustain and strengthen a biopharma industrial base as part of efforts to improve national security.

The 10-point action plan seeks to address weaknesses in the biopharma industrial base during the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit organization said Wednesday.

“A lack of a sustainable biopharma industrial base, including critical infrastructure and a trained workforce, has contributed to the supply chain issues experienced during COVID-19,” said Monique Mansoura, executive director of Mitre’s global health security and biotechnology.

“We can build upon the positive actions that the government and industry have demonstrated for COVID response and create a stronger foundation to ensure an adequate and sustained supply of medical countermeasures, essential medicines, and medical supplies at sufficient scale and speed,” Mansoura added.

The action plan includes defining specific strategic goals of capacity and capability for biopreparedness mission; promoting agile program management and transparent accountability across the ecosystem through metrics, sustained practice for bio-incidents and enhanced program management; and developing a portfolio budgeting approach that provides sufficient flexibilities to meet industrial base mission objectives.