NAIRR Task Force Extends Deadline for Roadmap Public Comments; Erwin Gianchandani Quoted

Erwin Gianchandani Co-chair NAIIR task force

The deadline for public comments on the implementation plans for the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource (NAIRR) has been extended for one month to take in more diverse perspectives, a task force official told FedScoop Wednesday.

Erwin Gianchandani, cochair of the team responsible for creating the NAIRR roadmap and representative of the National Science Foundation (NSF), said the timeline will help them maximize the responses and discuss the ideas during the task force’s deliberations.

The Congress, through the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act , ordered the NAIRR task force to develop a blueprint for a shared AI research infrastructure. The facility is intended to support researchers and students in the AI field and enable them to access educational tools, data and computational resources.

“Given that we want to hear from as many folks as possible—we’d really like a broad and diverse set of perspectives among the responses—we felt it best to extend the RFI response date by a month,” Gianchandani said.