NAVAIR Program Officials Highlight Aircraft Fielding, Sustainment Efforts

NAVAIR

Maj. Gen. Gregory Masiello, program executive officer for air anti-submarine warfare, assault and special mission programs at Naval Air Systems Command, said during the 2021 Sea-Air-Space Expo that the Navy will deploy a new variant of the Osprey tiltrotor aircraft onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson soon.

Masiello noted in his presentation at the event the CMV-22B platform would replace the U.S. Navy's C-2 Greyhound cargo aircraft platform, NAVAIR said Friday.

He also reported that H-60 utility helicopter program has added three customers through the foreign military sales program over the past year.

At the same event, Capt. Pete Arrobio, program manager for E-2 /C-2 airborne command and control systems, said that his office will prioritize the deployment and sustainment of “mission-capable” E-2D early warning aircraft.

Arrobio said the program office aims to field 22 MC E-2Ds and sustain 28 MC E-2Ds using the Naval Sustainment System-Aviation approach.