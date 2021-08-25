Unanet

Navy Completes Performance Test of Minesweeping Unmanned Surface Vehicle; Capt. Godfrey Weekes Quoted

Nichols Martin August 25, 2021 News, Technology

Navy Completes Performance Test of Minesweeping Unmanned Surface Vehicle; Capt. Godfrey Weekes Quoted
Performance Test U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy's Program Executive Office for Unmanned and Small Combatants has concluded operational testing of a ship-based unmanned surface vehicle designed to remove explosive mines.

The Unmanned Influence Sweep System (UISS) underwent and finished its initial operational test and evaluation on the USS Manchester littoral combat ship off California's coast, Naval Sea Systems Command said Monday.

The IOT&E phase ran between May and June as UISS demonstrated its performance against Navy Instrumented Threat Targets. UISS uses a towed minesweeping payload to remove both magnetic and acoustic mines, as well as magnetic-acoustic hybrids, for mine countermeasures.

The assigned test team demonstrated launch, recovery, maintainability and mission execution of UISS. UISS now awaits data-reliant approval to achieve initial operational capability.

“Completion of this operational test event achieves a major milestone for the UISS Program of Record, and demonstrates continued progress to fielding the full capability of the MCM Mission Package aboard LCS,” said Capt. Godfrey “Gus” Weekes, program manager for LCS mission modules at the Navy.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Army Supercomputing

DOD Picks Army Supercomputing Research as One of FY 2022 Frontier Projects; Luis Bravo Quoted

The Department of Defense (DOD) has selected a U.S. Army supercomputing project that seeks to study and demonstrate large-scale simulations of gas turbine engines as part of the High-Performance Computing Modernization Program. The proposal from Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory (DEVCOM ARL) and the Naval Air Warfare Center is one of the four Frontier Projects that DOD picked in the Foundational Research and Engineering Category for fiscal year 2022.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved