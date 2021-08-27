Unanet

Navy Conducts Second Stage Rocket Motor Test for Hypersonic Missile Development

Christine Thropp August 27, 2021 News, Technology

Navy Conducts Second Stage Rocket Motor Test for Hypersonic Missile Development
Second Stage SRM Testing

The U.S. Navy tested the second stage solid rocket motor nearly three months after a successful live fire test of the first stage SRM conducted as part of the development of a hypersonic missile that will be used by the service branch and the Army.

The Aug. 25th test was performed by the Strategic Systems Programs in Promontory, Utah, demonstrated the missile booster and the SRM's thrust vector control system, the Navy said Thursday.

Both tests support the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike hypersonic boost-glide missile system development and the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon program.

The service branches plan to conduct a series of joint flight tests, and gathered data from the said efforts will be used to inform creation and fielding of offensive hypersonic technology envisioned to be capable of defeating targets from long distances.

According to a report, Lockheed Martin serves as the weapon system's prime integrator while Northrop Grumman develops the rocket motor for boost capability. The industry team tested the first SRM in Promontory, Utah, on May 27.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Matt Jordan

Sev1Tech Achieves AWS Advanced Consulting Partner Status; Matt Jordan Quoted

Sev1Tech announced on Wednesday that the company has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN). Sev1Tech leverages the capabilities of AWS to deliver complete cloud services and a cloud management portfolio that provides agencies and enterprise customers with fast, flexible access to the cloud.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved