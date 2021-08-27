Navy Conducts Second Stage Rocket Motor Test for Hypersonic Missile Development

Second Stage SRM Testing

The U.S. Navy tested the second stage solid rocket motor nearly three months after a successful live fire test of the first stage SRM conducted as part of the development of a hypersonic missile that will be used by the service branch and the Army.

The Aug. 25th test was performed by the Strategic Systems Programs in Promontory, Utah, demonstrated the missile booster and the SRM's thrust vector control system, the Navy said Thursday.

Both tests support the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike hypersonic boost-glide missile system development and the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon program.

The service branches plan to conduct a series of joint flight tests, and gathered data from the said efforts will be used to inform creation and fielding of offensive hypersonic technology envisioned to be capable of defeating targets from long distances.

According to a report, Lockheed Martin serves as the weapon system's prime integrator while Northrop Grumman develops the rocket motor for boost capability. The industry team tested the first SRM in Promontory, Utah, on May 27.