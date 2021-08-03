Unanet

Navy Test-Fires Northrop-Made Anti-Radiation Extended-Range Missile; Captain A.C. Dutko Quoted

Nichols Martin August 3, 2021 News, Technology

The U.S. Navy flew a Super Hornet jet to test-fire a Northrop Grumman-made anti-radiation missile designed to strike targets at extended ranges.

The AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER) underwent a long-range live-fire test at the Point Mugu Sea Range on July 19, Northrop said Monday.

“The AARGM-ER was successfully launched from the F/A-18 aircraft and met the key test objectives of a first missile live-fire event," said Captain A.C. Dutko, program manager for Direct Time Sensitive Strike at the Navy.

The test demonstrated the missile's ability to traverse long ranges. AARGM-ER is designed to launch from F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler and all three versions of the F-35 aircraft.

