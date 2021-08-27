Navy to Apply Space Awareness Tech Across Ships; Rear Adm. Michael Bernacchi Quoted

Michael Bernacchi Strategy

The U.S. Navy plans to implement various space technologies across over 30 warships to support the Department of Defense's overall space pursuits, Defense One reported Thursday.

Rear Adm. Michael Bernacchi, the director for strategy, plans and policy at U.S. Space Command, said at the 36th Space Symposium that the Navy wants to install space domain awareness technologies on ships.

Bernacchi said the technologies will support space domain capability and background object tracking. The rear admiral noted that the development of adversaries, as well as orbital debris, pose risks to U.S. space systems, Defense News reported Thursday.

The Aegis combat system's air-and-missile defense sensors will be updated to support space situational awareness, Bernacchi stated.