Noblis Launches RunAcquisitions Solution to Streamline Acquisition and Contract Management Process; Mile Corrigan Quoted

Noblis Launches RunAcquisitions Solution

Noblis, a leading provider of science and technology as well as strategy services to the federal government, announced on Monday that the company has launched its RunAcquisitions solution to drive efficiency and compliance throughout the federal acquisition process.

“Source selection and contract management can be a challenging and long-running process. It is too often conducted across multiple disjointed platforms, while also having to frequently face security threats and risks of protests,” said Mile Corrigan, senior vice president for Noblis’ Federal Civil Solutions.

The solution has three offerings that meet FISMA-Moderate security requirements while assisting clients to control data through role-based access, including:

RunAcquisitions Solicitation Management: Provides a solution for handling vendor proposals and managing all elements and data for evaluation submissions.

RunAcquisitions Contract Management: Utilizing automation to streamline the integrity of contract modifications and deliverables.

RunAcquisitions Secure Environments: When a sequestered environment is required, this offering features multiple location support options.

“Paired with Noblis’ decades-long expertise in secure source selections and contract management, RunAcquisitions is designed to meet the unique needs we’re seeing from our federal clients looking to standardize complex acquisition processes,” Corrigan added.

RunAcquisitions, the modernized version of Noblis’ acquisition suite successfully used in more than $450 billion in government programs. In addition, RunAcquisitions is scalable to manage large, governmentwide contracts and provide automation tools to drive defensible awards and expedite contract modification and deliverable reviews.