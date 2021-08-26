Noblis MSD Wins Prime $68 Million IDIQ Contract From NIWC Pacific; President Glenn Hickok Quoted

Glenn Hickok, president of Noblis MSD

Noblis MSD, a subsidiary of Noblis, has been awarded a potential seven-year, $68 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), multi-award contract from the Naval Information Warfare Center, Pacific (NIWC Pacific) to deliver engineering and technical services.

“We’re committed to helping the Navy optimize its networks to support the Warfighter and advance critical missions,” said Glenn Hickok, president of Noblis MSD. “This award is another step in delivering on that commitment—and we’re honored to be selected as part of the team.”

Under the contract, the company will compete on task orders to deliver engineering and technical services for current and emergent afloat, ashore and airborne networks and systems that enable net-centric operations in naval, joint, allied and coalition operations.

“The Noblis MSD team has helped advance NIWC Pacific initiatives for more than seven years,” said Lori Ventimiglia, division vice president of Naval Warfare System Command for Noblis MSD. “We look forward to leveraging this experience and our expertise in networking, technology insertion and integration to design robust and secure systems and enable rapid delivery to the fleet.”

Work on this contract will be performed in San Diego, California, Norfolk, Virginia and a select few locations outside of the continental United States.

About Noblis MSD

Noblis MSD, a Noblis subsidiary, is a recognized market leader in U.S. Navy network design, operational readiness, system modernization, lifecycle sustainment and system integration.

As a system developer through lifecycle maintenance, Noblis MSD provides engineering, enterprise transformation and program management, to help clients design solutions for operations and maintenance.