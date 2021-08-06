Unanet

Northrop Grumman to Provide U.S. Air Force with Countermeasure Flares; Charlie Precourt Quoted

William McCormick August 6, 2021 News, Technology

Northrop Grumman announced on Friday that the company will provide the U.S. Air Force with its high-performance MJU-73/B and MJU-62A/B infrared countermeasure flares under a potential five-year, $61.8 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract. 

“These newly developed countermeasure flares simulate an aircraft’s heat signature to divert infrared missiles away from the vehicle and decrease the odds of being struck,” said Charlie Precourt, vice president of Propulsion Systems for Northrop Grumman. 

The company’s next-generation countermeasures will help protect large aircraft and helicopters from advanced surface-to-air and air-to-air missiles. The company will develop cutting-edge, first-fire application technology to support flare ignition while increasing safety during the manufacturing process.

“Our team is delivering this capability for our customer through our innovative technology, and digital and agile processes that were used during different points of program lifecycles,” Precourt added. 

The MJU-73/B and MJU-62A/B infrared countermeasure flares build upon a more than 50+ year history of protecting aircrews, and will serve as an integral component of the suite of protective measures used by the military to increase aircraft survivability.

