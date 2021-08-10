Unanet

NSWC Carderock Awards Systems Planning and Analysis–Envisioneering Prime Contract; CEO William Vantine Quoted

William McCormick August 10, 2021 Contract Awards, News, Technology

NSWC Carderock Awards Systems Planning and Analysis–Envisioneering Prime Contract; CEO William Vantine Quoted
Dr. William Vantine President

Systems Planning and Analysis–Envisioneering (E-SPA), a  joint venture between Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. and Envisioneering Inc., was awarded a $4.56 million prime contract from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock to provide research, development, test and evaluation services to the Advanced Propulsor Management Office. 

This is a great win under our DTIC IAC MAC vehicle and provides an excellent opportunity for the E-SPA Joint Venture to provide high-quality services to the COLUMBIA Propulsor Program,” said Dr. William Vantine, president and CEO of SPA. 

Work will be performed at multiple Naval Sea Systems Command locations, including Carderock, MD, and the Naval Foundry and Propeller Center in Philadelphia to develop and provide new scientific and technical information, including tools for the tracking, analysis, and forecasting of costs across multiple submarine platforms. 

E-SPA’s responsibilities focus on cost and construction trend analysis for COLUMBIA Class submarine propulsor program.

This work is awarded as a task order on the Defense Technical Information Center Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (DTIC IAC MAC).

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Foreign Military Sales

AFLCMC Develops IDIQ Contract to Speed Up FMS Competition Process; Lt. Col. John Kosobud Quoted

A small team from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) has developed an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract designed to speed up and enhance the competition process for Foreign Military Sales (FMS). The $950 million Engineering  Assessment, Procurement, Integration and Contractor Logistics Support (EPIC) aimed at awarding nonstandard aircraft systems to FMS customers, features a pool composed of vendors that underwent competition. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved