NSWC Carderock Awards Systems Planning and Analysis–Envisioneering Prime Contract; CEO William Vantine Quoted

Dr. William Vantine President

Systems Planning and Analysis–Envisioneering (E-SPA), a joint venture between Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. and Envisioneering Inc., was awarded a $4.56 million prime contract from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock to provide research, development, test and evaluation services to the Advanced Propulsor Management Office.

This is a great win under our DTIC IAC MAC vehicle and provides an excellent opportunity for the E-SPA Joint Venture to provide high-quality services to the COLUMBIA Propulsor Program,” said Dr. William Vantine, president and CEO of SPA.

Work will be performed at multiple Naval Sea Systems Command locations, including Carderock, MD, and the Naval Foundry and Propeller Center in Philadelphia to develop and provide new scientific and technical information, including tools for the tracking, analysis, and forecasting of costs across multiple submarine platforms.

E-SPA’s responsibilities focus on cost and construction trend analysis for COLUMBIA Class submarine propulsor program.

This work is awarded as a task order on the Defense Technical Information Center Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (DTIC IAC MAC).