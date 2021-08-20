NAVSEA Partnership Inaugurates Cyber-Physical Systems Lab; Anne Fields Quoted

CyPhy Lab

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division together with NavalX Midwest Tech Bridge and Indiana Innovation Institute inaugurated a laboratory intended to serve as collaboration space for the government, academe and industry.

The 2,000-square-foot Cyber Physical Systems Laboratory features capabilities to perform electronics test and integration, sensor integration, modeling, simulation and an additive manufacturing and machine shop, the Naval Sea Systems Command said Thursday.

The facility also has a collaborative conference space for groups and individuals. It utilizes a high-speed fiber-optic network called I-Light that connects state, national and international research and education groups.

“The development of this space and outfitting the space with equipment to support prototyping has been a cornerstone of what the NavalX Midwest Tech Bridge and the Indiana Innovation Institute set out to do together over a year ago,” said Anne Fields, regional director of NavalX Midwest Tech Bridge.

The Office of Naval Research awarded a grant that supported the equipment in the new laboratory.

Almost 60 industry, government and state officials from Indiana, Illinois, Georgia and Virginia attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commence the newly built facility.