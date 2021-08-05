OPM Director Kiran Ahuja Aims to Develop ’21st Century’ Federal Personnel Policies

Kiran Ahuja Director OPM

Kiran Ahuja, director at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), said the agency will bolster federal hiring reform efforts in as part of her agenda to help the government transform into a 21st-century employer, Government Executive reported Wednesday.

She told reporters Wednesday that OPM seeks to find a balance between carrying out its statutory compliance duties and addressing human capital management challenges at agencies.

The OPM chief also pondered the question of how the agency could establish a connection when federal workers are working remotely. “What support can we provide managers to manage well and support individuals in their work, not just in terms of accountability but engagement and onboarding new employees," she was quoted as saying by GovExec.

Ahuja, who officially assumed her current role on June 24th, noted that her office conducts town hall meetings regularly and works to ensure information is being shared with staff in real-time. She added that the agency is working to fill critical roles within the agency.