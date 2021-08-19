Oshkosh Tests Missile Firing From Unmanned Ground Vehicle

ROGUE Fires Oshkosh

Oshkosh Defense has tested the firing performance of a missile-launching system mounted on an unmanned vehicle designed for ground-based anti-ship missile operations.

The Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary or ROGUE Fires launched a naval strike missile to a sea target during the Sink at Sea Live Fire Training Exercises, Oshkosh said Wednesday.

ROGUE Fires used the Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System or NMESIS to launch the missile. SINKEX took place in Hawaii as part of the Department of the Navy’s Large-Scale Exercise 2021, which tests various Navy and Marine operating concepts across the globe.

ROGUE Fires builds on Oshkosh’s existing Joint Light Tactical Vehicle and features similar payload capacity and off-road mobility. The new unmanned vehicle can switch between leader-follower and teleoperate modes.

Pat Williams, vice president and general manager for U.S. Army and Marine Corps programs at Oshkosh, said the demonstration verifies ROGUE Fires’ maturity as a weapons platform.