Unanet

Oshkosh Tests Missile Firing From Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Nichols Martin August 19, 2021 News, Technology

Oshkosh Tests Missile Firing From Unmanned Ground Vehicle
ROGUE Fires Oshkosh

Oshkosh Defense has tested the firing performance of a missile-launching system mounted on an unmanned vehicle designed for ground-based anti-ship missile operations.

The Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary or ROGUE Fires launched a naval strike missile to a sea target during the Sink at Sea Live Fire Training Exercises, Oshkosh said Wednesday.

ROGUE Fires used the Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System or NMESIS to launch the missile. SINKEX took place in Hawaii as part of the Department of the Navy’s Large-Scale Exercise 2021, which tests various Navy and Marine operating concepts across the globe.

ROGUE Fires builds on Oshkosh’s existing Joint Light Tactical Vehicle and features similar payload capacity and off-road mobility. The new unmanned vehicle can switch between leader-follower and teleoperate modes.

Pat Williams, vice president and general manager for U.S. Army and Marine Corps programs at Oshkosh, said the demonstration verifies ROGUE Fires’ maturity as a weapons platform.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Tiffanny Gates

Accenture Federal Services Completes Acquisition of Novetta; Tiffanny Gates, John Goodman Quoted

Accenture Federal Services (AFS) has completed its recent acquisition of Novetta, a McLean, Virginia-based advanced analytics company. The acquisition adds approximately 1,300 people, including software developers, data scientists, and specialists in machine learning, cyber, cloud, and information exploitation to AFS’ 11,000 person workforce. AFS adds a new National Security portfolio to its business to be led by Novetta President and CEO Tiffanny Gates. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved