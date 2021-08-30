Unanet

PAE Receives Counterdrug Surveillance Systems Task Order on DOD Counternarcotics and Global Threats Contract; PAE Interim CEO Charlie Peiffer Quoted

William McCormick August 30, 2021 Contract Awards, News, Technology

PAE Receives Counterdrug Surveillance Systems Task Order on DOD Counternarcotics and Global Threats Contract; PAE Interim CEO Charlie Peiffer Quoted
Charlie Peiffer Interim CEO PAE

PAE announced on Monday that the company has been awarded a four-year, $28 million Counterdrug Surveillance Systems task order for the Department of Defense (DOD) on its Counternarcotics and Global Threats contract.

“We look forward to expanding our support for Department of Defense national security initiatives as we apply our wide-ranging capabilities to technologies combating drug trafficking operations,” said Charlie Peiffer, interim president and CEO of PAE. 

PAE’s Infrastructure and Logistics team will maintain radar systems throughout South and Central America, supporting DOD in its role as the lead agency for disrupting illicit drug trafficking activity threatening U.S. national security.

Peiffer commented that PAE has the specialized expertise needed to support these systems to meet the program’s mission objectives with this new work.

About PAE 

For more than 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and host government partners. 

With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Cross-Domain Platform

Peraton, AFRL Launch X-ARBITOR Cross-Domain Platform

A cross domain platform developed by Peraton and the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory has been added to the National Cross Domain Strategy and Management Office Baseline List for Top Secret/SCI and Below Information and Secret and Below Information following its completion of the lab based security assessment.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved