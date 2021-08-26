Paradigm Hornet 100GX Terminal Secures Inmarsat Global Xpress Commercial and Military Ka-band Approval; Matt Wissler Quoted

Paradigm Hornet 100GX

Inmarsat, a leader in global, mobile satellite communications services and Paradigm, a leading satellite terminal solutions provider, announced on Thursday that the Paradigm HORNET 100GX terminal has received full type approval for use over Inmarsat’s Global Xpress (GX) network for commercial and military Ka-band.

“We are excited to expand our wide range of Inmarsat type-approved, easy-to-use Ka-band terminals with the HORNET 100GX solution,” said Matt Wissler, chief technology officer for Inmarsat Government. “Our partnership with Paradigm enables us to offer portable, easy to use, always-available data, voice and video communications wherever our customers’ missions demand.”

GX is the world’s first and only commercial seamless mobile wideband service available across the globe. GX has established itself as the gold standard for reliable communications across land, sea and air domains for assured mobile connectivity.

The HORNET 100GX flyaway terminal is a compact-sized mobile multiband solution supplied with the PIM (Paradigm Interface Module). It is designed to simplify operation, reduce operating costs and provide a central unit for the integration and operation of satellite terminal hardware.

“At Paradigm, we work closely with our customers so that we understand the challenges and complexities they face when using satcom in the field,” said Ulf Sandberg, managing director of Paradigm. “This knowledge has led us to the design of HORNET 100GX, utilizing our high levels of engineering excellence to produce a state-of-the-art solution which, together with the Global Xpress network, really makes a difference for government users in theatre.”