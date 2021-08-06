PSC Wants Section 3610 Extended, Retained Following Positive Contractor Response; EVP David Broome Quoted

David Broome EVP PSC

The Professional Services Council (PSC) has called on the extension or permanent retention of a key reimbursement clause within the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

PSC pointed out Thursday that a majority of contractors recently interviewed by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) found the paid leave reimbursement under CARES Act Section 3610 useful in retaining employees.

In its recent report, GAO explained that contractors could receive remuneration from government agencies to pay employees who could not access work locations or telework during the COVID-19 pandemic under Section 3610.

"This GAO report highlights what contractors have shared since Section 3610 was enacted: the program is utilized, valuable, and retains critical personnel as intended," pointed out David Broome, PSC's executive vice president.

Broome added that the section could help the government and contractors prepare for future health emergencies. According to PSC, it already wrote Congress in mid-June regarding the section's future before it expires on Sept. 30.