Public-Private Collaboration Highlighted in DHS R&D Showcase; Kathryn Coulter-Mitchell Quoted

Kathryn Coulter-Mitchell DHS S&T

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS)has launched a set of digital resources about research and development programs within its science and technology (DHS S&T) directorate aimed at driving public-private collaboration.

DHS said Monday that its "Building Whole-of-Government R&D Partnerships" series is the final installment of a four-part program designed to showcase innovation investments across the government research community.

Series 4 covers the commercialization of technologies resulting from interagency collaborations, the development of future science and engineering workforce and partnerships with international organizations.

Other content for the series includes a panel discussion on COVID-19 threat characterization and assessment, cybersecurity, infrastructure resilience and public transport security.

"Only working in collaboration with other innovative minds across government, industry, and academia can we stay ahead of evolving threats and deploy the next generation of scientific and technological advancements," said Kathryn Coulter-Mitchell, senior official performing the duties of undersecretary for science and technology at DHS.