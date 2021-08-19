Sehlke Consulting Named to Inc. Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies List; CEO Chad Sehlke Quoted

Chad Sehlke CEO Sehlke Consulting

Sehlke Consulting announced on Thursday that the company was named to Inc. Magazine’s 5000 list, the highly prestigious annual ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

“Although 2020 held many twists and turns, we experienced our largest revenue growth year,” said Chad Sehlke, CEO & founder of Sehlke Consulting. “We are known for our commitment to precision-inspired performance through innovative technologies, and subject matter expertise driving best-value solutions. 2020 proved no exception to this, resulting in a 58% increase in revenue.

Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“Although there was much less travel to clients this year, we found creative solutions and technology-driven ways to stay in close contact with our clients and partners,” Sehlke added. “Since 2013, Sehlke has averaged 101% in year-over-year revenue growth. We are proud of what our employees around the world continue to accomplish!”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

About Sehlke Consulting

Our Mission and culture of integrity offers comprehensive and leading solutions in Financial Management, Acquisition Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and National Security and Defense Programs. Our Corporate commitment is to provide our clients with precision inspired performance through innovative technologies, and subject matter expertise driving best-value solutions.