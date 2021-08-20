Serco Named to WayUp’s Top 100 Internship Program List; Nicole Caliri Quoted

Serco

Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, and management services, has been named to WayUp’s list of the 2021 Top 100 Internship Program, the company announced on Friday.

WayUp’s Top 100 Internship Programs list identifies companies that demonstrate best practices around offering students professional experiences through internships that provide them with applicable skills for their future careers. The Serco Training & Experience Program (STEP) emerged as one of the stand-out programs following the formal review and judging.

“We are so proud for Serco’s Internship Program to receive this accolade. It is a direct reflection of the efforts made by our leadership team all the way through the managers and mentors who have supported our intern cohorts over the years,” said Nicole Caliri, manager of Talent & Organizational Development and leader of STEP at Serco.

Serco has welcomed business, technical, and engineering interns to support both internal and customer-facing teams for the last three years. The accredited 11-week summer internship program offers a three-tiered approach to learning and professional development: “Learn, Support and Lead.”

Serco submitted data and information showcasing key elements of accredited intern programs, along with hundreds of other companies to be considered for WayUp’s prestigious list, that were reviewed by a panel of judges.

“And it doesn’t stop here – we look forward to the program’s continued growth and innovation in the years to come,” Caliri added.

