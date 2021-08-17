Shanna Webbers: Expanded IRS Procurement Workforce Focuses on IT Priorities

Shanna Webbers Chief Procurement Officer IRS

Shanna Webbers, chief procurement officer of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), said IRS's recently expanded procurement workforce is working to understand the agency's information technology direction, Government Matters reported Sunday.

Webbers told Government Matters that her team is analyzing the agency's IT modernization plan so they can inform industry partners and simplify the procurement process.

This development comes as the White House advises IRS to modernize networks in response to a growing number of unpaid taxes.

The chief procurement officer also said IRS is sharing its agile procurement vehicle, known as Pilot IRS, with other agencies. IRS launched the procurement vehicle in 2019 to address the agency's data needs.

