Unanet

Shanna Webbers: Expanded IRS Procurement Workforce Focuses on IT Priorities

Nichols Martin August 17, 2021 News, Technology

Shanna Webbers: Expanded IRS Procurement Workforce Focuses on IT Priorities
Shanna Webbers Chief Procurement Officer IRS

Shanna Webbers, chief procurement officer of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), said IRS's recently expanded procurement workforce is working to understand the agency's information technology direction, Government Matters reported Sunday.

Webbers told Government Matters that her team is analyzing the agency's IT modernization plan so they can inform industry partners and simplify the procurement process.

This development comes as the White House advises IRS to modernize networks in response to a growing number of unpaid taxes.

The chief procurement officer also said IRS is sharing its agile procurement vehicle, known as Pilot IRS, with other agencies. IRS launched the procurement vehicle in 2019 to address the agency's data needs.

IRS collects taxes for the U.S. government and administers federal tax law.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Scott McIntyre

Guidehouse, RELI Group Launch FedInnov8 Consulting LLC; CEO Scott McIntyre Quoted

Guidehouse and RELI Group, Inc. announced on Tuesday that the two companies have formed a new joint venture called FedInnov8 Consulting LLC. "We are excited about the impact we can have in helping government agencies respond to their most challenging needs and improve the lives of the people they serve,” said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse and five-time Wash100 Award recipient. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved