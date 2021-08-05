Shawn Barnes: Space Force Should Handle Contracts by Portfolio

Shawn Barnes Deputy Assistant Sec. Air Force

Shawn Barnes, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition and integration, said the Space Force could improve contracting through an organized portfolio-based approach, C4ISRnet reported Thursday.

He said Tuesday at the Sea-Air-Space conference that managing contracts by portfolio provides more agility compared to managing them per single program.

Barnes said USSF should create portfolios based on missions of different space-related organizations, such as the National Reconnaissance Office and the Space Development Agency.

Barbara Barrett, formerly the secretary of the Air Force, made a similar statement in 2020, saying USSF should adopt a portfolio-based approach in consolidating budget line items. She said the approach would help the service realign funds in response to emerging issues.