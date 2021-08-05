Unanet

Shawn Barnes: Space Force Should Handle Contracts by Portfolio

Nichols Martin August 5, 2021 News, Space

Shawn Barnes: Space Force Should Handle Contracts by Portfolio
Shawn Barnes Deputy Assistant Sec. Air Force

Shawn Barnes, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition and integration, said the Space Force could improve contracting through an organized portfolio-based approach, C4ISRnet reported Thursday.

He said Tuesday at the Sea-Air-Space conference that managing contracts by portfolio provides more agility compared to managing them per single program.

Barnes said USSF should create portfolios based on missions of different space-related organizations, such as the National Reconnaissance Office and the Space Development Agency.

Barbara Barrett, formerly the secretary of the Air Force, made a similar statement in 2020, saying USSF should adopt a portfolio-based approach in consolidating budget line items. She said the approach would help the service realign funds in response to emerging issues.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

David Honey Nominated

DARPA’s David Honey Nominated to DOD Research, Engineering Undersecretary Role

President Biden has named Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) David Honey as his pick to become the Department of Defense deputy undersecretary for research and engineering. Honey currently serves as a guide for collaborative efforts between the defense research organization and other agencies as a special assistant to the DARPA director. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved