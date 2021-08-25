Gen. James Dickinson: Space Command Reaches Initial Operational Capability

Gen. James Dickinson Commander US Space Command

Army Gen. James Dickinson, head of U.S. Space Command, said Spacecom has achieved initial operational capability, which marks an inflection point for the Department of Defense’s 11th combatant command, DOD News reported Tuesday.

"United States Space Command has matured to the point where we have strategic effects,” Dickinson said Tuesday at a symposium in Colorado. "It's where we can credibly claim to be organized and effective for employing our enduring, no-fail supporting functions to the joint force," he added.

The general said the new command has over 100 data-sharing agreements with intergovernmental and commercial partners and allies to facilitate information exchange, ensure the safety of spaceflight operations, further advance collaboration and improve space domain awareness.

Dickinson noted that Spacecom has taken part in 24 tier-one war games and exercises and developed command and control capabilities. "Our participation helps test and refine space warfighting command and control relationships," he added.

GovCon Wire will hold its Space Acquisition Forum on Sept. 14th. Click here to register for the virtual forum to hear from defense officials as they share their insights on military acquisition reform and modernization efforts.