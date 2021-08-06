Col. Eric Felt: Space Force Needs Balanced Strategy to Produce Short-Term Results

Eric Felt Director

Top military space researcher Col. Eric Felt has called on a balanced U.S. Space Force investment and planning strategy to produce short-term results and address long-term issues.

Felt, the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate chief, spoke at the National Security Space Association event following recent Congress criticism of the nearly two-year-old military service's slow acquisition processes.

"I am disappointed at the pace at which we’ve been able to move to a more resilient space architecture," said Felt, conceding that the Space Force must work with existing capabilities that need updating for the future fight.

Meanwhile, the colonel suggested that the Space Force face the risks associated with adopting new and innovative technologies, offering to show leaders himself "that we actually can do some of these future things proliferate."

Felt's comments come a year before the Air Force is mandated to hand over acquisition authorities to a professional at the assistant secretary level in October 2022.