StandardAero Wins Cloud Based Predictive Engine Maintenance Contract; Marc Drobny Quoted

The U.S. Air Force has awarded StandardAero a contract to apply predictive maintenance, readiness and reliability tools to the TF33 engine program for the service branch.

“We are excited to adapt our tools to this critical military platform,” stated Marc Drobny, president of StandardAero’s Military & Energy division. “The Air Force has been on the leading edge of predictive maintenance philosophy and implementation and StandardAero is proud to play a leading role in their development team.”

Under the contract, StandardAero will provide the USAF the capabilities to optimize the readiness, reliability and costs associated with the maintenance performed on these engines, driven by advanced machine learning integration and utilizing government cloud hosting.

Most importantly, the contract will provide a significant boost in asset availability and the long-term development in supply chain predictive analytics. StandardAero is leading a team network that includes IBM, Isobar Public Sector and Reliability Concepts International.

