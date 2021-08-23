Trade Groups, Federal Officials Discuss Efforts to Evacuate Federal Contractors From Afghanistan; David Berteau Quoted

David Berteau President and CEO PSC

Professional Services Council (PSC), National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) and International Stability Operations Association leaders met with officials from the U.S. Agency for International Development and departments of Defense and State Friday to discuss the evacuation of federal contractor employees and their families out of Afghanistan, Government Executive reported.

Industry groups also discussed with federal officials the special immigration visa program for Afghan nationals that worked for U.S. contractors.

PSC released a statement Friday saying government officials requested trade associations to “leverage their existing human resources data and information to enable the expeditious processing of SIV applications.”

David Berteau, president and CEO of PSC and a two-time Wash100 Award winner, said in a statement Tuesday that the council’s member companies continue to focus on the safety and health of in-country employees and their families and deliver support services to the U.S. government under modified or existing contracts.

NDIA issued a statement Thursday calling on contractors to fill out a form to facilitate the employment verification of Afghan nationals applying for SIVs.

“Those who qualify for the special immigrant visas worked for U.S. contractors for at least one year as of Oct. 7, 2001, and who may be employed through Dec. 31, 2023, according to the State Department. Applicants must be under serious threat for their safety as a consequence of their employment,” NDIA said.

President Biden said Friday approximately 13,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since Aug. 14, and that about 6,000 troops are supporting evacuation efforts in Kabul.