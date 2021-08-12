Two New Customers Subscribe to Maxar Technologies Rapid Access Program; Tony Frazier Quoted

Tony Frazier

Maxar Technologies announced on Thursday that the company has recently signed two new customers to multi-million dollar contracts to subscribe to its Rapid Access Program (RAP).

“Maxar’s Rapid Access Program provides customers with assured access to task our satellites without the need for a physical ground station,” said Tony Frazier, executive vice president of Global Field Operations for Maxar and a five-time Wash100 Award recipient.

RAP provides customers with a secure web interface to virtually task Maxar’s high-resolution satellites through on-demand access windows. Maxar delivers high-resolution imagery within hours of collection due to streamlined processing and dissemination.

National Institute of Aeronautics and Space of Indonesia (LAPAN) is Maxar’s second RAP customer in the Asia-Pacific region. LAPAN will task Maxar’s high-resolution satellite imagery to accelerate mapping missions in Indonesia, including land certification, industrial priority zones and special economic zones.

The Colombian Air Force is the second new RAP customer and the first international defense organization in Latin America to partner with Maxar in the program. The customer will use RAP for mission planning and monitoring areas of interest.

“This lower barrier to entry for tasking provides opportunities for Maxar to serve our RAP customers with the high-quality imagery that they have come to depend on while offering them greater autonomy in tasking the most agile satellites on orbit,” Frazier added.