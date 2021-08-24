US, Singapore Strengthen Cybersecurity Cooperation; Jen Easterly Quoted

Jen Easterly Director CISA

The U.S. and Singapore will expand cybersecurity cooperation under a memorandum of understanding.

Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and David Koh, CEO of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, signed the MOU that seeks to promote information sharing, facilitate collaboration through joint exercises, advance cyber exchanges between the two countries and expand research and development efforts, CISA said Monday.

“The MOU allows us to strengthen our existing partnership with Singapore so that we can more effectively work together to collectively defend against the threats of today and secure against the risks of tomorrow,” said Easterly.

“Singapore and the United States share deep mutual interests in enhancing cybersecurity cooperation, particularly as cybersecurity has become a key enabler for both countries to leverage the benefits of digitalization to grow our economies and improve the lives of our people,” Koh said.

CISA said the MOU on cybersecurity is one of the agreements announced during Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Singapore.

