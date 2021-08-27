Unanet

Marines Launch Raytheon-Made Cruise Missile to Reach Target Ship During Exercise

Mary-Louise Hoffman August 27, 2021 News, Technology

Naval Strike Missile

The U.S. Marine Corps launched a pair of Raytheon Technologies-built cruise missiles from a ground-based launcher platform for a live-fire, long-range strike mission during the U.S. Navy’s Large Scale Exercise.

USMC used the Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System to deploy the Naval Strike Missiles from shore to reach a target at sea as part of the operational exercise.

One NVM cruised more than 100 nautical miles through simulated environments before striking the adversary vessel represented by the retired Oliver Hazard Perry-class USS Ingraham guided missile frigate.

Brig. Gen. Arthur Pasagian, commander of Marine Corps Systems Command, noted that the exercise provided the service branch an opportunity to work with military partners to fine-tune USMC’s Force Design 2030 modernization concepts.

NMESIS is a ground-based anti-ship system composed of an NSM launcher and an Oshkosh Defense-made Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires vehicle.

