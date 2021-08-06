XPO Logistics Appoints Ravi Tulsyan as Chief Financial Officer; Chairman, CEO Brad Jacobs Quoted

Ravi Tulsyan Chief Financial Officer XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics recently announced that the company has appointed Ravi Tulsyan as its chief financial officer. He will succeed David Wyshner, who is leaving the position on Sept. 2nd.

“Ravi has been deeply involved in all aspects of our global finance organization for the past five years,” Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics. “He and David have worked closely together in accomplishing key goals for our company. We expect this to be a seamless transition.”

Tulsyan has more than 15 years of senior finance experience with global companies encompasses all aspects of corporate finance and capital structure, cash management, financial risk management, international finance, financial planning and analysis, and oversight of insurance and pension activities.

Previously, Tulsyan joined XPO Logistics in 2016 as its treasurer and senior vice president. He has served as deputy chief financial officer since February 2021.

Prior to his tenure with XPO Logistics, Tulsyan served as the treasurer and senior vice president of mergers and acquisitions for ADT Corporation following ADT’s 2012 spin-off from Tyco International.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. XPO uses a network of 1,623 locations in 30 countries to serve more than 50,000 customers.