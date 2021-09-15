Unanet

Acting FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel Names Leaders, Members of New Communications Council

Nichols Martin September 15, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Jessica Rosenworcel, acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), has appointed members of a reestablished group that will recommend ways to bolster 5G security. 

Billy Bob Brown, executive assistant director for emergency communications at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Nasrin Rezai, senior vice president and chief information security officer at Verizon Communications, co-chair the Communications Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council, FCC said Tuesday.

“This collaboration with CISA, and with the additional government partners on the Council, will help advance a whole-of-government approach to security and ensure that the relevant federal expertise is informing policymaking at the FCC,” Rosenworcel said.

This reestablishment of CSRIC marks the council's eighth charter. CSRIC will inform FCC's policy and efforts with regard to the security, reliability and interoperability of U.S. communications networks.

The full list of CSRIC's new members can be found here. If you want to learn more about the government's and industry's interests in 5G, check out the Potomac Officers Club's 5G Summit on Thursday. Register here.

Maj. Gen. Michael Langley, deputy commander of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, has been nominated by President Biden as the commander of the service branch. Langley, one of the only six Black generals in the U.S. Marine Corps, will also be promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in line with the nomination. 

